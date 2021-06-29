Drafting, Litigation Tactics Post-Fed. Circ. Camera Patent Ax

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's precedential Section 101 decision in Yu v. Apple Inc. on June 11 invalidated claims to a digital camera as directed to an abstract idea.[1] It is always a little jarring when a claim to a physical object is held ineligible, but, from a legal perspective, that shouldn't come as a surprise, as by now it is well established that claims to a tangible object do not automatically satisfy eligibility requirements.[2] Yu is noteworthy, however, because it adds a new basis for ineligibility: When claims are broader than specific embodiments the specification associates...

