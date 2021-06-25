Debt Collector Says High Court Opinion Backs Rehearing Bid

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A debt collection company seized on a just-released U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday in an effort to bolster its bid for rehearing of an Eleventh Circuit decision that has led to an explosion in consumer litigation challenging the industry's use of outside mail vendors. In a letter to the appeals court, counsel for Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc. argued that the justices' opinion in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, in which they clarified requirements for plaintiffs to establish standing, closely aligns with its arguments. The company pointed in particular to Footnote 6, where it said the high court found that providing...

