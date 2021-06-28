Atty Must Testify In Ga. Pol Spending Probe, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday in a published opinion that an attorney who helped advise a former Georgia political candidate must respond to a subpoena from the government in its probe of campaign finance violations, saying work completed before financial disclosure forms were filed pierced the attorney-client privilege. A three-judge panel affirmed the decision by the Northern District of Georgia ordering the attorney to testify before a grand jury as part of the investigation into the candidate's alleged campaign violations, which included the failure to disclose personal expenditures, including some made in the Caribbean, and a misreported expense. The court determined...

