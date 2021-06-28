Fla. Lawyers Sued Over Student Debt Relief 'Scam'

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida consumer protection firm faces new racketeering claims over an alleged telemarketing scam that purportedly targets vulnerable debtors with promises of "impossible legal services." According to the complaint filed Sunday in Florida federal court, these legal services "never are, and never could be" performed, and simply go toward lining the pockets of two scammers and their attorneys through a series of shell companies. Mississippi attorney Macy Hanson sued GM Law and the other "wolves of Boca Raton," as he called them, on behalf of Hector Montalvo, a young musician who thought his student debt had been settled after he made...

