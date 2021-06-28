Ga. Nursing Home Can't Force Arbitration Of Son's Death Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The son of a man who died after allegedly being shoved by a nursing home employee wasn't authorized to sign an arbitration agreement between his late father and the facility, and his wrongful death lawsuit against the facility should be back on track for trial, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled. The court said Friday that though the son, Jobe West, was guardian and conservator for his father under Georgia's Guardianship Code, he lacked the legal authority to consent to a pre-dispute agreement to arbitrate any claims against Provident Group Creekside Properties LLC, which runs Provident Village at Creekside. His father,...

