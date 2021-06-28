Justices Won't Weigh In On FCA Whistleblower Standard

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a request to look at a Seventh Circuit decision that outlined a new way of assessing U.S. Department of Justice efforts to torpedo disfavored whistleblower suits under the False Claims Act. In a short order, the high court denied a petition from a whistleblower known as Cimznhca LLC — a company formed by Venari Partners, which has daughter companies that have brought FCA suits. The company asked the high court to look at a Seventh Circuit decision that threw out its case alleging a kickback scheme related to a drug treatment for Crohn's disease....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS