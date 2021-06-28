High Court To Hear Speech Battle Over Austin Billboard Rule

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:20 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it would hear a First Amendment challenge to an Austin, Texas, city ordinance barring certain types of digital billboards. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will consider a challenge to an Austin, Texas, rule barring certain types of digital billboards. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The grant of certiorari came a little under a year after the Fifth Circuit ruled that the city's billboard rule, which allows businesses to digitize on-premises signs but not elsewhere, was an unconstitutional content-based restriction on free speech. In taking the case to the high court, Austin argued that...

