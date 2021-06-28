NJ Justices Say Town, Tax Collector Must Face Damages Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey borough and tax collector must face homeowners' civil rights claims for damages because the collector refused to accept a tax sale certificate redemption payment that would have prevented a foreclosure, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. The state's justices unanimously held that the borough of Rutherford and its tax collector, Caryn Miller, aren't entitled to immunity from a civil rights lawsuit lodged by John Winberry and fellow members of Winberry Realty Partnership. The justices upheld an appeals court's finding that Miller wasn't entitled to qualified immunity because her refusal to accept a payment that Winberry offered was "not...

