High Court Won't Hear $600M Medicare Fight Over Chevron

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to hear a suit brought by a coalition of hospitals fighting more than $600 million in yearly cuts to outpatient Medicare reimbursements after the hospitals argued a lower court improperly used the agency-friendly Chevron standard to defer to the government's interpretation of the statute. In a one-line order, the justices denied a petition for writ of certiorari filed by dozens of hospitals and health care systems in February, challenging a D.C. Circuit's July finding that federal courts don't have the jurisdictional authority to hear a dispute over a provision of the Medicare statute that governs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS