Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Chemical Co. Says Ex-Worker Threatened $2M Extortion

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A chemical company has said in Georgia federal court that a former employee tried to extort $2 million from it in exchange for stolen trade secrets and is asking a federal judge for an injunction to stop the possible release of proprietary information.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. said a former engineer at its Jesup, Georgia, plant objected to the company's proposal to pay him $20,000 as part of a severance package, then illegally downloaded trade-sensitive information and offered it back to the company for a ransom. The employee, Joshua Byerly, worked at the plant for seven years, according to the suit. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!