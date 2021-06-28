Fla. Chemical Co. Says Ex-Worker Threatened $2M Extortion

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A chemical company has said in Georgia federal court that a former employee tried to extort $2 million from it in exchange for stolen trade secrets and is asking a federal judge for an injunction to stop the possible release of proprietary information. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. said a former engineer at its Jesup, Georgia, plant objected to the company's proposal to pay him $20,000 as part of a severance package, then illegally downloaded trade-sensitive information and offered it back to the company for a ransom. The employee, Joshua Byerly, worked at the plant for seven years, according to the suit. ...

