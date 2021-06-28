NJ Rehab Center Ducks Suit Over Claims Aide Pushed Patient

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday tossed a suit alleging an aide at a Chester rehabilitation center pushed a patient who was getting out of her wheelchair, saying the patient's expert witnesses didn't establish how the aide allegedly breached her duties. The two-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment that cleared Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and Select Medical Corp. from the suit filed by Carolyn Schwartz, saying Schwartz needed to establish the proper standard of care her aide was supposed to follow, but none of her experts spoke about that standard. According to the suit, Schwartz was at the Chester facility...

