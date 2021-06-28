Eos Energy Names Ex-Erickson Atty As GC

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Edison, New Jersey-based Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has tapped Melissa Berube to serve as its new general counsel, where she will use experience during her last post as general counsel at a helicopter manufacturer to guide Eos in its legal and compliance matters. Berube began her legal career as a corporate attorney at Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt PC in Portland, Oregon, according to a statement from Eos, which manufactures zinc battery storage systems. She then was hired as an in-house counsel at Erickson Incorporated, an aircraft manufacturing company known for producing helicopters. Berube worked at Erickson for seven years, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS