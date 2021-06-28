Supreme Court Clears Arthrex Docket With Mixed Rulings

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday made quick work of the eight Arthrex-adjacent cases on its docket, denying half the petitions while granting the rest and vacating their underlying decisions. Following its ruling last week in U.S. v. Arthrex, the Supreme Court on Monday cleared eight adjacent cases from its docket. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) The orders follow the justices' June 21 decision in U.S. v. Arthrex, which held that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges were unconstitutionally appointed. These were the last of the cases where those appointments clause concerns had been raised at the Federal Circuit before making their way up...

