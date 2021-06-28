High Court Tells 9th Circ. To Revisit Real Estate Dispute

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sent a dispute between a property owner and the city of San Francisco back to the Ninth Circuit, less than a week after issuing an owner-friendly opinion in another northern California takings dispute. The high court Monday vacated and remanded Peyman Pakdel et ux v. City and County of San Francisco, California, et al. to the appellate court, following the Supreme Court's 6-3 opinion last week in favor of a property owner in Cedar Point Nursery et al. v. Hassid et al. Plaintiffs in the latest case claim a requirement that they issue a lifelong...

