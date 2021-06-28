High Court Won't Hear 'Jersey Boys' Copyright Case

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it wouldn't hear a copyright lawsuit over the Broadway hit "Jersey Boys," leaving in place a ruling that said the show had been free to pull basic historical facts from an autobiography. The denial of certiorari came in a case that accused Frankie Valli and other producers of the play — a smash hit jukebox musical about 1960s rock 'n' roll group the Four Seasons — of stealing material from a ghost-written autobiography of band member Tommy DeVito. The Ninth Circuit rejected that case last year, ruling that Valli and others had merely depicted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS