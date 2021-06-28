Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Revive TV Patents With Undefinable Claims

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge rightly found that claims of five patents LG Electronics stands accused of infringing with its smart TVs are invalid as indefinite, the Federal Circuit said Monday.

Two terms in TVnGO's patents are impossible to define, in part because they have no plain meaning and in part because there are contradictions within the patents and claims, the three-judge panel wrote. The nonprecedential opinion, issued nearly five months after oral arguments, affirms an April 2020 decision by U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb.

The five patents at issue all share a specification, and the courts determined that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!