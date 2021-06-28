Fed. Circ. Won't Revive TV Patents With Undefinable Claims

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge rightly found that claims of five patents LG Electronics stands accused of infringing with its smart TVs are invalid as indefinite, the Federal Circuit said Monday. Two terms in TVnGO's patents are impossible to define, in part because they have no plain meaning and in part because there are contradictions within the patents and claims, the three-judge panel wrote. The nonprecedential opinion, issued nearly five months after oral arguments, affirms an April 2020 decision by U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb. The five patents at issue all share a specification, and the courts determined that the...

