Group Rips Rule Allowing Base Station Antennas On Homes

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Children's Health Defense activist group is gunning to overturn the Federal Communications Commission's updated rule allowing fixed wireless companies to bypass certain regulations in order to provide faster internet to homes, telling the D.C. Circuit the FCC has failed to significantly justify its sweeping preemptions of local, state and federal laws. The D.C.-based organization, chaired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and known for promoting vaccine skepticism and campaigning against the fluoridation of drinking water, alleged in its June 23 opening brief that the commission is in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, and that the FCC's revised over-the-air reception devices, or OTARD, rule issued...

