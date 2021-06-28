3rd Circ. Asks Pa. Justices To Take Up Device Liability Row

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- In a fight over an allegedly defective vein filter manufactured by C.R. Bard Inc., a three-judge Third Circuit panel has agreed to give the Pennsylvania Supreme Court first dibs on deciding whether state law bars negligent design and strict liability claims related to medical devices. The panel said in a filing Thursday that it was asking the justices to take a crack at the case based on uncertainty over how to apply decisions over allegedly unsafe drugs, and over product liability claims in general, to cases involving medical devices like Bard's clot-catching filter. "Both the negligent design and the strict liability...

