Vaccinated Attys, Witnesses Can Go Maskless At Calif. IP Trial

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday issued COVID-19 ground rules for an upcoming jury trial on patent infringement claims over a skin cancer treatment, exempting attorneys and witnesses who certify they've been vaccinated from the court's mask mandate. The order from U.S. District Judge Hawyood S. Gilman established rules for one of the first in-person trials in the Northern District of California since the onset of the pandemic. It also instructed that remote access to the proceedings — a hallmark of pandemic-era trials — would not be provided in the case. "[T]he trial will be in person in a courtroom open to the public,...

