Sen. Rubio Targets Algorithms In Section 230 Reform Bill

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Online firms would lose the Communications Decency Act's liability shield if they use tactics such as hidden code to censor viewpoints, or fail to meet the statute's requirements, under a bill that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., recently filed. Moving to reform the protections from lawsuits in the act's Section 230, which has been a lightning rod for years, Rubio called it "absurd" that tech giants can shut down users and free expression while receiving what he described as special protection from libel and other legal liabilities under the federal law. Congress passed the statute 25 years ago with the stated goal of...

