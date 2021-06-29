PPG Defeats Ex-Workers' Life Insurance Eligibility Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- PPG Industries Inc. defeated a lawsuit over its retirees' eligibility for life insurance, with a West Virginia federal judge ruling that the paint company did nothing wrong by using a merger to transfer benefit management to an entity that later relinquished retirees' life insurance benefits. PPG can't be held liable for Axiall Corp.'s 2015 decision to cut PPG retirees' life insurance benefits, because that decision came two full years after PPG's commodity chemicals division merged with Georgia Gulf to create Axiall, U.S. District Judge Gina Groh ruled in an order filed Monday. Axiall's decision to cut life insurance benefits wasn't PPG's...

