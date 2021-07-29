Broker Blames Marsh Takeover Of Rival For Employees' Flight

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 7:00 PM BST) -- An insurance broker has defended itself against a breach of contract lawsuit from a rival, saying it was legally entitled to poach 20 of its employees who were unhappy in their jobs after a major merger with Marsh. In filings with the High Court, Ed Broking LLP denied allegations from JLT Specialty Ltd. that it conspired to hire JLT's fine arts and jewelry team and its chief executive as part of a bid to expand its own fine arts insurance practice. BGC Partners later acquired Ed Broking, and is also named in the lawsuit. Ed Broking argued that it was legally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS