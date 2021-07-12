Holman Fenwick Willan Hit With $3.7M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 3:07 PM BST) -- An oil storage company has sued law firm Holman Fenwick Willan LLP for $3.7 million, claiming it gave negligent advice in a construction deal that went south. Oil exploration company Oiltanking GmbH told the High Court in a June 6 claim, which has now been made public, that its lawyers at HFW gave incorrect advice regarding an oil construction project in Mozambique that never got finished. Oiltanking sought advice from HFW when it decided to invest in the new oil project in Mozambique, the suit alleges. The company asked the lawyers to include in the contracts a clause that would guarantee...

