Ex-Wells Fargo Exec Can't Nix SEC's Accounts Scandal Claim

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered Monday that a former Wells Fargo executive face a claim in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against her over the bank's fake accounts scandal, saying the government properly alleged she sold millions in stock while helping prop up its price with fraudulent statements. Carrie L. Tolstedt, the former head of Wells Fargo's Community Bank, sought to dismiss one of the four claims against her, but U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar rejected her argument that her 2014 sale of $11.8 million of Wells Fargo stock cannot be directly tied to allegations that she made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS