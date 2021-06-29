Skeptical DC Judge Nixes Danaher Board Diversity Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge pointedly dismissed a shareholder derivative action accusing Danaher Corp. directors of misrepresenting the industrial manufacturer's commitment to diversity, saying he rejected the suit's "cramped and archaic understanding of diversity." In a Monday opinion, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden faulted the shareholders behind the suit, saying they failed to take their concerns directly to the board before heading to court or to show that any of Danaher's public statements about diversity and inclusion among its employees were belied by the lack of a Black director on its board. "If a basketball coach says that his players 'are...

