Is The Consumer Welfare Standard On FTC's Chopping Block?

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A 6-year-old single-page Federal Trade Commission policy statement is on the chopping block Thursday, and with its demise could come an effort to fundamentally rewrite the U.S. approach to antitrust jurisprudence by the agency's brand-new chair. FTC Chair Lina Khan raised more questions than she answered by announcing June 24 that the commission would vote in a week on whether to rescind a 2015 policy statement "in order to better align with the requirements set out by Congress to condemn 'unfair methods of competition.'" The FTC did not elaborate further. And exactly what it really means to rescind the statement may...

