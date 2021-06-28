2nd Circ. Judge Declines Emergency Stop To NY Eviction Law

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit judge on Friday declined to enter an emergency order blocking enforcement of a New York law preventing most pandemic-era residential evictions, but referred the injunction issue to a three-judge panel and expedited the appeal of an order keeping the law alive. In a brief order, U.S. Circuit Judge William J. Nardini denied the request by a group of New York landlords and the Rent Stabilization Association for an emergency injunction while they appeal the state's COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020. He did, however, refer the motion to a three-judge panel to decide the issue in...

