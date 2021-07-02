DLA Piper Taps Ex-King & Spalding Atty For Global Work

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor in Chicago who was most recently counsel at King & Spalding LLP has moved to DLA Piper to leverage her litigation experience to defend clients against white collar crimes, among other work, while based in the firm's Atlanta office. Naana Frimpong has started as a partner in the firm's litigation and regulatory practice, the firm announced this week. Prior to joining King & Spalding in its Atlanta office, Frimpong served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois. Before that, she was a senior associate for Debevoise & Plimpton...

