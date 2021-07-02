State Of The Oil And Gas Industry: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2021 has encapsulated the shifting policy and financial winds buffeting the oil and gas industry as the energy sector continues its low-carbon transformation. A new U.S. presidential administration has made tackling climate change a priority and has taken steps to curtail new oil and gas development. Meanwhile, regulators and investors are heaping more pressure on companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and embrace cleaner energy technologies. An oil price recovery has sparked a long-awaited industry consolidation, but the dealmaking reflects investor demands for developing existing oil and gas assets more efficiently rather than splashing cash to...

