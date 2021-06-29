House Votes To Speed Up Special Visas For Afghans

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill to speed up visa processing for Afghans who have aided the U.S. military, after lawmakers argued they faced death if not withdrawn from Afghanistan before U.S. troops leave. H.R. 3385, the Honoring Our Promises through Expedition for Afghan SIVs Act, or HOPE for Afghan SIVs Act, would waive a requirement that Afghan applicants for special immigrant visas pass a medical examination in Afghanistan before coming to the U.S. It passed in a bipartisan 346-66 vote, which covered several largely uncontroversial bills. The Afghan SIV program had been introduced in 2009 to give interpreters,...

