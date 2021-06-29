NM DOT Can't Stop Telecom From Building Utility Poles

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- New Mexico's Department of Transportation doesn't have a good reason for denying a wireless broadband provider's request to build two utility poles for wireless antenna installation and must go ahead and grant the pair of permits, a federal judge has declared. U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs delivered the preliminary injunction Monday, saying that she largely found the state agency's arguments to be "without merit" and with scant references to the law while also lacking "any clear explanation as to the relevance of these citations." Specifically, Judge Riggs said she found the "defendant's formulaic and cursory arguments absent merit." While the...

