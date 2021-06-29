Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NM DOT Can't Stop Telecom From Building Utility Poles

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- New Mexico's Department of Transportation doesn't have a good reason for denying a wireless broadband provider's request to build two utility poles for wireless antenna installation and must go ahead and grant the pair of permits, a federal judge has declared.

U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs delivered the preliminary injunction Monday, saying that she largely found the state agency's arguments to be "without merit" and with scant references to the law while also lacking "any clear explanation as to the relevance of these citations."

Specifically, Judge Riggs said she found the "defendant's formulaic and cursory arguments absent merit."

While the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!