Del. Justices Say Chancery Must Reconsider Stock Deal

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Noting that inequitable intent can fatally taint otherwise fair actions, Delaware's Supreme Court on Monday sent a ruling back to the Chancery Court that upheld a contested company equity sale that was allegedly designed to prevent a vote to put the business under a custodian. Writing for the unanimous court, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said that Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick should look deeper into the fairness of the deal after previously concluding that UIP Companies Inc. set a fair price for a sale of unissued stock to a longtime employee in 2018. Marion Coster, widow of one of the...

