Tom Girardi Disbarred From Central Calif. Federal Court

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge disbarred infamous trial lawyer Thomas V. Girardi on Friday, forbidding him from practicing law in federal courts in Los Angeles and the surrounding region. Plaintiffs attorney Thomas V. Girardi was disbarred from the Central District of California on Friday. Girardi, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, has been accused of stealing from former clients. (Photo by Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Chief U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez struck Girardi from the list of lawyers authorized to practice law in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Unlike disbarment by a state licensing agency,...

