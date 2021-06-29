EPA's Stance On Roundup Is Shaky, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Georgia doctor appealing the dismissal of his failure-to-warn claim over Monsanto's weedkiller urged the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to find that his state law claim is not expressly preempted, saying there's plenty of reason to doubt the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's determination that Roundup's active ingredient is safe. Dr. John Carson told the Eleventh Circuit that the EPA's finding that glyphosate, the active herbicide in Roundup, is not carcinogenic is "not fully informed." Carson told the appeals court that state law actions have authority to identify deficiencies in previously approved Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act labels, "based on emerging...

