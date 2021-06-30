7th Circ. Nixes EMTALA Malpractice Suit Over Hospital Death

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has thrown out a Chicago-area woman's lawsuit against a hospital over her mother's death after finding the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act cannot be the basis for a malpractice suit, joining the circuit with a "chorus" of appeals courts. The three-judge panel on Monday found Isabella Nartey's lawsuit, which alleged Franciscan Health Hospital failed to properly care for her mother who died in its care in 2016, was without merit. Specifically, the hospital's actions described in the complaint do not violate EMTALA, the court's published opinion said. The appeal's court decision upheld the lower court's ruling....

