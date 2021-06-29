Farm Co. Fights Insurer's $2M Suit Over Collapsed Pig Facility

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An agricultural construction company asked an Indiana federal judge on Monday to throw out a breach-of-warranty claim in an insurer's lawsuit accusing the family business of shoddy construction on a large pig facility that collapsed last year. Homan Inc. said Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance failed to state a claim by not alleging any warranty in its 2017 contract with Wysong Farms to construct the building. The insurer filed the lawsuit on behalf of Wysong on June 8 in state court, claiming it paid more than $2 million to the farm to cover the damage for the collapse and should be reimbursed...

