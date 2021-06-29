J&J Talc Supplier Gets Claims Tossed In Ga. Cancer Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has found that strict liability claims were filed too late against a Georgia-based talc supplier for Johnson & Johnson in a suit alleging asbestos in the baby powder it produced caused a woman's ovarian cancer. The panel on Monday reversed a trial court order in a suit brought by Shirley and Richard Eubanks that found that the statute of repose did not affect claims made under the state's Asbestos Claims and Silica Claims Act, ruling that the Act's language only refers to statutes of limitations, not to repose, and thus the general tort statute of repose still...

