La. Parishes Fight Bid To Get Drilling Case To Fed. Court

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Major oil companies such as Chevron and Exxon are attempting to delay court resolution of accusations they unlawfully drilled along the Louisiana coast for decades by wrongly trying again to shift the case to federal court, two Louisiana parishes have told the Fifth Circuit. Cameron and Plaquemines parishes on Monday panned an effort by Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., BP America Production Co. and others to have the circuit rehear its earlier decision that the case belongs in state court. The oil companies pointed to a 2018 expert report as presenting new information that drilling activities happened during World War II, which the...

