Steinmetz-Linked Companies Fight $1.85B UK Fraud Claim

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- Two companies linked to an Israeli billionaire convicted of fraud asked a London appellate court on Tuesday to block a $1.85 billion lawsuit brought by a former business partner, saying it has no right to claw back money from a failed joint venture. A Brazilian mining giant has no right to sue over an excavation project in Guinea, West Africa, a lawyer for two companies linked to an Israeli billionaire has argued at the Court of Appeal. (iStock) Stephen Houseman QC, counsel for Nysco Management Corp. — a holding company — and its subsidiary, Balda Foundation, argued at the Court of Appeal that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS