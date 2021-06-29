Commerce Hits Russia, Korea For Dumping Steel Pipes In US

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce determined that Russia, Ukraine and South Korea sold seamless carbon and alloy steel pipes in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, leading it to advance antidumping duties on them, including a whopping 209.72% duty on Russian producers. Commerce advanced antidumping duties on Ukraine and South Korea at 23.75% and 4.44% respectively upon finding that foreign sellers in those countries gained an unfair competitive advantage over struggling domestic companies by selling pipe products in the U.S. at unfairly reduced prices. Countervailing duty investigations by Commerce, which focused on subsidized imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS