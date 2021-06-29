Ga. Adviser Lost $2.6M In Investor Funds, SEC Claims

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Georgia investment adviser of tricking at least two dozen investors into handing over $5.1 million — $2.6 million of which he eventually lost — by making misleading promises of a low-risk opportunity to build their wealth. In an enforcement action filed Monday, the federal regulator claimed that between October 2017 and December 2018, investment adviser John Robert Jones Jr. told prospective investors that two private unregistered funds he controlled, PED Index Fund LP and PED Index Fund A1 LP, were insured and had safeguards in place to limit any losses investors might see...

