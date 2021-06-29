Former US Air Force GC Joins Aerospace Co. As Top Lawyer

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Aviation and aerospace company Voyager Space Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that former U.S. Air Force and Space Force top attorney Tom Ayres will serve as its new chief legal officer and general counsel. Ayres told Law360 that when he first left his role at the U.S. Air Force and Space Force and went into consulting, he was focused on assisting small companies in dealing with the government and compliance and regulations. "I loved my military career, I loved transitioning from uniform in the Army to the Air Force, and then the creation of the Space Force, but what I really learned...

