Ga. Judges Affirm Miller & Martin Malpractice Claims Timely

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Georgia appellate judges have rejected arguments from Miller & Martin PLLC that a malpractice suit against the firm is time-barred, saying Georgia law extended the timeliness of claims that the law firm helped clients steal millions from a wealthy family. The Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a trial court ruling that claims relating to the firm's alleged conduct in 2007 and 2011 while representing two former trustees of the Bunzl family trusts could be brought in April 2017 by the new trustee, Gus H. Small, and two trust-owned companies. Miller & Martin argued the claims were not tolled under...

