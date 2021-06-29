Texas Justices Told To Boot Kentucky Pipeline Explosion Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A group of energy companies asked the Texas Supreme Court to block an upcoming trial in a personal injury lawsuit brought by more than a dozen Kentucky residents alleging injuries stemming from a Kentucky pipeline explosion, saying it doesn't belong in Texas court. Texas Eastern Transmission LP, Spectra Energy Transmission Resources LLC, Spectra Energy Transmission Services LLC, Spectra Energy LLC and Enbridge (US) Inc. filed a petition for writ of mandamus asking the Texas Supreme Court to undo a Harris County District judge's decision allowing the suit to proceed to a July 5 trial in Houston. The energy companies told the...

