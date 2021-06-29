Fed. Circ. Won't Push Albright On VW Patent Case Transfer

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday said there's no need for it to interfere with Judge Alan Albright's timeline for deciding whether to transfer patent litigation against Volkswagen to Michigan. A three-judge panel denied Volkswagen's mandamus petition, noting that the Western District of Texas judge is on track to resolve the transfer motion before holding a claim construction hearing. Therefore, the panel said there's no need to stay non-venue related deadlines in the district court case. "Volkswagen has not shown that it is unable to obtain a ruling on its venue motion in a timely fashion without mandamus," the nonprecedential order states....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS