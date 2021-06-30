House Panel Approves $706.5B Defense Bill For 2022

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A House subcommittee on Wednesday approved a $706.5 billion defense funding bill for 2022 that seeks to close the Guantanamo Bay military prison and require for-profit defense contractors to provide a $15 per hour minimum wage. The House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee approved the fiscal 2022 defense appropriations bill in a voice vote, sending it along for a further markup by the full Appropriations Committee. The $706.5 billion bill, which comes alongside $10.9 billion allocated for military construction in separate legislation, would fund the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community agencies in line with the Biden administration's overall budget request, providing...

