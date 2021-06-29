Tyson, Pilgrim's $155M Deal In Price-Fix Row Gets Final OK

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted final approval to a combined $155 million settlement reached by a group of broiler chicken buyers and Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride in consolidated litigation over an allegedly long-running price-fixing scheme. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a remote hearing that the deal was "significant" and provides "considerable benefits" to the class, noting that along with earlier, more modest settlements — struck with companies including Fieldale Farms, Peco Foods Inc., George's Inc. and Amick Farms LLC — the direct chicken purchasers will have recovered more than $170 million in the sprawling litigation. Tyson will...

