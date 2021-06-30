Stroock Adds Trio Of Securities Litigation Partners

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has snagged three partners with decades of combined experience in white collar and securities litigation from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, a move that significantly strengthens the firm's government investigations capabilities, according to a Tuesday announcement. Ellen M. Murphy and uncle-nephew duo Richard and Scott Morvillo have joined Stroock's litigation and government affairs and regulatory services practice, each bringing to the table vast experience counseling clients on complex civil and criminal investigations before government agencies, lawmakers and regulatory bodies, the firm said in a statement. Richard Morvillo, a former branch chief with the U.S. Securities...

