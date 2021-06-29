Operator Of Pot Greenhouse Biz Booted From Settlement

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The company that operates a bankrupt marijuana greenhouse leasing business was dismissed from a proposed shareholder class action Tuesday after the judge agreed with its investors that the company was blocking them from moving forward with a settlement. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer of Colorado said in the order that dismissing Two Rivers Water and Farming Co. from the case is appropriate because as long as it is a defendant in the case, it must participate in any class action certification and settlement proceedings through counsel. Investor John Paulson argued in April that a pending $1.5 million settlement negotiated by...

