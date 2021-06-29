Macy's Wants Out Of Clearview AI Facial-Data Privacy MDL

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Department store chain Macy's argued Monday to be excused from Illinois multidistrict litigation over alleged biometric privacy violations by Clearview AI, saying consumers haven't shown an injury related to their claims that the company used Clearview's database to identify unknown individuals. Macy's Retail Holdings Inc. argued that U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman should permanently dismiss state residents' consolidated claims that it violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using Clearview AI's controversial facial recognition database because those allegations fail to demonstrate that Macy's caused the residents to suffer an injury for Article III standing. The court faces a dichotomy...

